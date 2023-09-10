Good morning! A complex of strong to severe thunderstorms moved south across the western counties of Kansas overnight bringing some reports of large hail and damaging wind gusts along with torrential rainfall.

As of early this morning, the cluster is below severe limits but is still producing heavy rain in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Otherwise, we are looking at mostly cloudy skies and pleasant temperatures ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s early Sunday morning.

A cold front pushing southeast through Kansas today will produce more widespread showers and thunderstorms across northern and western Kansas today with a few reaching Wichita and South Central Kansas this afternoon.

Highs today will be cooler ranging from the upper 70s northwest to the middle 80s in central and southwest Kansas primarily due to the cloud cover and more showers and storms as well.

Our next round of showers and thunderstorms will be most widespread overnight Sunday into Monday morning.

A few of the storms in southwest Kansas can produce hail and strong winds this afternoon into this evening.

Temperatures Sunday night will drop into the middle 50s to lower 60s by daybreak Monday.

Monday looks like a gray, rainy and cool day especially during the first half of the day with an isolated rumble of thunder or two. The northern half of the state will likely see a drying trend in the afternoon with some clearing possible. Highs on Monday will be more fall-like with a northeast breeze and highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Total rainfall through Monday will be generally between half an inch and one inch, with some places seeing upwards of two inches or more, mainly over western Kansas.

There can be a lingering shower or sprinkle in Wichita and South Central Kansas early Monday night, otherwise skies should clear with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s northwest to middle 50s south central by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be a drier day, but the models are hinting that another system may move through around midweek and bring another round of widespread rainfall and a reinforcing shot of cooler air. The late week system may bring an additional inch to two inches of rain, bringing some very nice totals for the week if trends continue in this direction.

The cooler weather will be here to stay, with 60s and 70s taking over all the way through the upcoming week!

Tropical Update: Hurricane Lee weakened overnight to a category 2 hurricane with maximum winds of 105 mph. The storm has moved into an area of higher wind shear which has weakened the circulation some. Lee continues to drift west-northwest over open waters east of the Leeward Islands. Lee poses no immediate danger to land, but there is still uncertainty on where it will end up later this week as it makes a northward turn in the next few days. Lee is expected to restrengthen back to a major Hurricane later today or tonight maintaining rough surf and rip tides along the east coast of the United States.

9/10/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 70 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: NE/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 56 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 54 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 72 Lo: 54 Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 79 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny.

Meteorologist Jack Boston