Another warm but not overly hot day is on the way with highs in the mid to upper 80s across Kansas.

While most of the afternoon looks dry, there is a chance of storms forming in Colorado this afternoon and making their way east across the state into the evening.

Storms that form will have the potential to become severe, mainly capable of strong wind gusts and large hail. A Slight Risk is in effect for parts of Western Kansas.

The best chance for Wichita to see rain would be late tonight, after midnight.

The heat cranks up this weekend, and we will be feeling much more like summer over the next seven days with fewer rain chances and higher temperatures approaching the triple digits next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 71 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: S/W 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 69 Wind: NW/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy.