Storm Track 3 Forecast: A few rounds of rain after steamy start to September

The first day of September will not feel like it. Normal highs this time of year are in the upper 80s and we will heat back up through the 90s. However, this is not anything we have not experienced over the last few weeks. A Heat Advisory only includes one of our counties, Kay county in Oklahoma.

Most of our skies will be dry and mostly to partly sunny but we will still keep a silent 10% chance of a storm in the forecast due to a front still sitting over the area.

There is another boundary back up to our northwest that will bring a better chance of showers and storms during the latter part of the week. Spotty rain and rumbles will return to Western Kansas tonight. Lows remain in the 60s and 70s.

Any rain early Thursday will be confined to Western Kansas.

Thursday will also be a weather aware day. New storms will develop during the afternoon and evening to the north and west. They will need to be monitored closely because all severe hazards will be possible. The threat of an isolated tornado is low but cannot be ruled out, especially around and north of I-70.

Temperatures will begin to cool off into the 80s Thursday to the north and west. Wichita will begin to feel that relief by the start of the holiday weekend.

The unsettled trend continues with showers and storms mainly to the north of Wichita Thursday night but one or two could sneak farther down into South Central Kansas by early Friday.

Activity tracks west to east through Friday and another isolated severe risk will develop late in the day.

As the front drops to the south Saturday, so will the chance of rain. The area should be able to begin drying out Sunday and Labor Day is looking completely dry. Highs will be in the low to middle 90s. We’ll lose a few more degrees again by mid-week.