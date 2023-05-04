Showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and bring some more of that sorely needed rain to Kansas, but that does not come without at least some threat of severe weather.

A marginal risk is in effect for this afternoon for much of the state, with the exception of northeastern Kansas. Some storms may reach severe limits with some wind gusts over 60 mph or isolated large hail, but the bulk of the severe weather is expected farther south in Oklahoma.

High today reach the mid-70s to low 80s before storms cool things off a bit this afternoon. Plenty of cloudcover with a few peeks of sunshine possible throughout the day.

Tonight, we only cool to the upper 50s. Storms will wind down and shift to the north and east through the night, which leaves us mostly dry for Friday but with some additional rain chances for the northern half of Kansas. Heading into the weekend, temperatures soar to the upper 80s and low 90s. Additional chances of rain come back on Sunday and persist into next week.

5/4/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 74 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 90 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy, breezy.

–Meteorologist Jack Maney