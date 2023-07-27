Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are in effect through Friday evening.

Where moisture has pooled, the heat index will be the most oppressive around 110 degrees.

Continue to take heat safety precautions for you, your kids and your furry friends.

Storm chances this evening will be out west.

There is a Marginal Risk due to mainly damaging winds farther southwest. What develops will not stay strong for long overnight before dissipating.

Temperatures dip into the 60s and 70s tonight with the balmiest across south-central Kansas.

A few sprinkles may linger tomorrow morning, the leftovers from Thursday night’s storms, but this will not amount to much.

A “not as hot” cold front tracks south into Friday night. This will spark a few showers and storms in the afternoon and through the overnight.

I see a chance north but also southeast of the Wichita Metro and the Turnpike. Highs tomorrow will be toasty once again in the triple digits with a few 90s out northwest.

The zone of storms will line up around our viewing area this weekend with highs in the 90s to the triple digits. The heat builds back further early next week.

We have hope this dome of heat will start to retreat by the end of next week allowing more rain to form with slightly cooler temps near average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 101 Wind: SW/ 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman