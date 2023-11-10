A quick-mover of a system or a shortwave will track from the southwest to the northeast over Kansas the next 24 hours.

Cloud cover will increase overnight and through the first half of Saturday due to this system. It is starved for moisture so anything it tries to produce will either be virga (rain that evaporates before it hits the ground) or sprinkles.

This wave will have an impact on temps for Veterans Day. Those in the remaining clouds longer will be cooler but it will still be a nice day to honor our veterans at any of our local ceremonies.

Temperatures tomorrow will range from the upper 50s to the 60s in the afternoon. Sunday will be warmer and offer up more sunshine.

A ridge of high pressure dominates much of next week. Clouds will pass by from time to time, but overall sunshine will be the key fixture.

Temps will warm well into the 60s, just a bit above average. Next cold front on deck is not until next Thursday into Friday. It will get cooler but does not look bitter.

There are signs of a system the following weekend that could bring rain to the central parts of the country. We will nail down the specifics as we get closer.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 36 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or sprinkle. Hi: 59 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 36 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 67 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 68 Lo: 39 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 68 Lo: 42 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 70 Lo: 44 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 68 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 60 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman