Temperatures this morning are a fair bit cooler as drier air settles into Kansas, allowing some spots out west to drop to the 40s overnight. After a cool start, we’ll see a quick warmup through the morning.

Temperatures will peak in the low to mid 80s today, fairly close to or slightly above normal for this time of year.

Clouds and a few sprinkles hang around southern Kansas for a few hours this morning but will clear out as the day goes on, with unanimous sunshine building in by the afternoon.

Lows tonight will be cool in the 50s and low 60s.

Tomorrow will be another warm, calm day with sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s.

The upper level storm system that brought storms to Kansas the past few days is moving to the east and north, and with that now downstream of us, we will settle into a quiet pattern for the next few days.

High pressure takes over and keeps temperatures above normal with lots of sunshine through the week.

Toward the end of the week, another dip in the jet stream moves into the western US, and again it looks to be a slow mover. This system stalls to our west and may provide multiple days of storm potential, though it is still too early to determine the details of how this plays. The track the trough takes will lead to big differences in outcome. What is for sure is that we will stay dry until this system crosses the Rockies late this week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 84 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 59 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Sunny. Hi: 86 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow night: Clear. Lo: 59 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 88 Lo: 62 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 86 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.