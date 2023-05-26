Heavy rainfall has been consistent from the overnight through this morning in portions of southwest Nebraska. Radar estimates from 5″ to 10″ of rain has fallen select parts of this area. This goes to show you the tropical atmosphere we have in place and the lack of wind flow to move this type of rain quickly.

Into the evening, isolated storms are possible from central back into western Kansas. Much of this will be diurnally driven or produced by the sun’s heat.

After sundown much of this will dissipate but storms that organize over Colorado will track East into western Kansas overnight. A storm or two could be strong with locally heavy rainfall. Once again, the pattern is repeated with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms.

As we enter the Memorial Day weekend, please be weather aware with multiple ways to receive warnings and alerts for lightning in the area. Download our free KSN Storm Track 3 weather app and you will be advised while at the lake or at the pool.

As high pressure from the northeast keeps building back to the southwest over Kansas into the first half of the weekend, this will steer better chances for on-off showers and storms over the western half of our viewing area Saturday.

Western Kansas could see a strong storm or two tomorrow evening. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concerns.

On Sunday, this high starts to move back to the east, opening the door for more central Kansas counties to a chance at a shower or a storm.

A Marginal Risk for severe weather is in place for much of western Kansas on Sunday as strong winds and large hail will be possible with any storms that flare up.

This is as a another wave of moisture moves off the Rockies and enters into the Sunflower State. Showers will break apart before they move into central Kansas by the early morning on Monday.

All of next week we can expect a similar story. Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms will be persistent across the Plains as a series of disturbances keep traveling through with increasing moisture.

Our dew points will climb on Memorial Day and stick around through next week. Winds will not help move any rain that develops so isolated flooding will need to be monitored.

Highs will range from the 70s to the 80s. More clouds and rain will keep temps down out west but more sunshine will enable for highs to reach into the 80s farther east. I could see a few 90s thrown in especially over eastern Kansas next week!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 83 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 85 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman