High pressure building in from the south quickly cooks us and we will stay in the oven the remainder of the week.

Highs above 100° for many will be common under this heat dome. A Heat Advisory is in effect mainly for areas east of I-135 through Thursday evening. Our bodies are not used to this type of extreme heat yet. Please make sure to take frequent breaks if working outside and drink lots of water. Pups should also receive plenty of cool, clean drinking water and enjoy time in the A/C!

On the northern edge of this high, it will be cooler and more conducive for storm development. This evening a few storms will develop in southwest Kansas and one or two could become severe.

This evolves into a complex of storms overnight that will ride around this high pressure system into northern Kansas before weakening.

Lows tonight will be balmy with 60s to mid 70s across Kansas, warmest near Wichita.

We will repeat this pattern the next couple of days before temps take a slight dip over the weekend. Highs tomorrow will be toasty once again with triple digits for southern and eastern Kansas.

Storms will continue to favor areas west and north Thursday evening.

Storms may be a bit more rowdy tomorrow with a Slight Risk to the north and west.

The high starts to break down and shift away on Friday but we will still be toasty farther southeast. Storms ramp up across the state Friday night into Saturday.

Storms will litter our sky into next week. Not a washout but unsettled at times. Some storms could become severe for hail and high winds. Highs will detour slightly Sunday before returning closer to and just above average next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 75 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 103 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 76 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 100 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 73 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman