Heat Advisories remain in effect for many counties from central to eastern Kansas. Many of these counties will stay under such an advisory through Friday. We will need to watch where moisture pools through week’s end to see if parts of Kansas will be upgraded to an Excessive Heat Warning as heat indices over eastern Kansas could exceed 110 degrees.

We have a chance for several stronger thunderstorms to embark on the northwest corner of our viewing area after the 6-7 PM time Wednesday evening.

Damaging winds higher than 60 MPH will be the main concern, with some potential for large hail as well.

This wave pushes east overnight and much of this will fall apart. That said, a few showers will be possible farther east, including the Wichita Metro, early Thursday. Lows tomorrow morning will be balmy in the 70s with a few 60s out west.

Hot temps from the upper 90s to the triple digits will continue into the weekend.

The triple digits may back off for a few of us Friday into Saturday as more storms flare up. The heat will then amp up again at the end of the weekend into next week.

We will also see a pattern repeated of better storm chances aligning for the west in the evenings and dissipating farther east during the overnights.

Any residual cloud cover and random rain shower remains could impact afternoon highs slightly which could mean the difference from the upper 90s to surpassing the century mark.

It will still be hot until a potential shift as the zone of storms tracks a touch to the south over the Central Plains but not until late next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 102 Wind: S/SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 76 Wind: SW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 101 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman