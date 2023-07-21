The most pleasant day when it comes to temperatures and a slight reduction is humidity is here. Clouds will slowly erode leading to a beautiful night.

Temps will warm little by little this weekend before the heat cranks up next week.

There is a disturbance Saturday that will produce a few thunderstorms farther north first.

The general track will be to the southeast. Most of this should favor areas East of I-135 into Saturday night.

A few of these storms will be strong to severe at times. Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary concern with any storms that reach the severe threshold.

Sunday temperatures will turn a warmer corner as the heat dome builds in from the southwest. This feature will dominate next week.

Highs will be persistent from the middle to upper 90s. We will also have a few triple digits thrown in by midweek.

Rain chances will shift away from the region, although the pattern wants to break down by next Thursday that could offer some temporary heat relief and add in a few storms. Looks like our hottest stretch of this summer is heading to our doorstep shortly!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 64 Wind: NE/SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman