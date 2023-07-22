Starting our morning nice and mild with lows in the 50s and 60s today, we will warm up into the upper 80s by afternoon.

A few spots might tap 90°, but in general we keep our highs below our normal of 93°.

A few storms will develop over Nebraska this afternoon as a weak disturbance moves past. These storms will drift south as a loose cluster through the evening.

Some storms may be strong to severe, especially in areas north and west of Wichita. Our main concerns are for some wind gusts over 60mph and hail over quarter size.

The storms will weaken after sunset but may hold on long enough to reach Wichita late in the evening, but the best chance of storms today will stay to the north.

Lows will run a little warmer into Sunday morning, with 60s across the state.

Those warmer lows will help boost highs over 90 for most of Kansas tomorrow.

Into the coming week, the heat builds as upper level high pressure takes control over Kansas. Our stormy pattern will end as plenty of sunshine and hot days are coming, with triple digit highs expected around midweek.

We may see a few storms later in the week, but rain chances look to be more sparse over the coming days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 90 Wind: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 67 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 94 Wind: SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: SW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 98 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.