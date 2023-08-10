Temperatures are heading in a warmer direction through the first half of the weekend. Hottest and most humid conditions will be in south central and southeastern Kansas. Our lows tonight will trend a bit warmer into the 70s in Wichita tonight.

The warmer start Friday morning leads us into more heat tomorrow afternoon with highs pushing into the middle and upper 90s.

Heat advisories will take effect at noon Friday as impeding heat indices from 105 degrees and greater will impact portions of our viewing area.

This evening, a few storms will develop out west.

We have a Marginal Risk outlined northwest for damaging winds and large hail. Looks like these storms will not survive the night and die on the approach into central Kansas.

Friday will be a rather toasty day before new storms form. Can see two areas where activity will focus from northeast Kansas and back closer to the Kansas/Oklahoma state line farther southwest.

A Marginal Risk is circled for central Kansas with a Slight Risk farther east. Storms may develop around the Wichita area later in the day and ramp up while we sleep Friday night. A random severe storm capable of damaging winds and large hail is possible.

A front will track to the south over the weekend. Ahead of this, we have a chance for numerous storms in the southwest Saturday evening.

This tracks across the state into Sunday morning. There is a widespread chance for rain and storms Sunday as this boundary works across the state. This will lower temps some but give us a shot at seeing some moisture.

Early next week from Monday through Wednesday, storm chances look low with temps near average. The atmosphere becomes more unsettled late next week providing more opportunities for rain and storms.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: SW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 93 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 94 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman