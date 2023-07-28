Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are extended through Saturday evening. Highs Saturday afternoon will be in the 90s to the triple digits. The heat index will range from 103° to 110°.

A “cold” front is tracking south into tonight. It will have little impact on our temperatures this weekend but might provide a few folks with a shower or thunderstorm.

Areas near and north of I-70 could have a stronger storm overnight. Most storms look to hold off until well after dark and more than likely after midnight. A few showers are also possible with this wind shift East of the Turnpike.

The dome of heat to the southwest will back off a hair by Sunday. Highs will still be in the 90s to the triple digits with some of the hottest temps across southern Kansas.

Storm chances will continue to travel around this large area of high pressure into next week with consistent highs in the 90s to the lower 100s.

The weather pattern is on target to change by Thursday of next week. Temps will drop with increasing rain chances for much of the state.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: S/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 73 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 100 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 103 Lo: 78 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 102 Lo: 76 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 99 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny.

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman