High pressure is to our south as a front is sitting across the state to the north. Those south of this boundary continue to cook through week’s end.

This evening, storms will move into western Kansas from Colorado. A storm or two could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail.

Storms will increase in coverage and intensity later this evening and through the overnight closer to the Kansas/Nebraska state line. These storms will need to be monitored for damaging winds and large hail.

The boundary starts to shift Friday. This will enable a piece of energy to produce scattered showers and thunderstorms across much of the state.

Some could be severe again, mainly a damaging wind and large hail threat.

Areas farther southeast will make another run for the triple digits before starting to cool this weekend.

Saturday the better chances for storms later in the day will be near and East of the Turnpike along with spots north of I-70. Once again, the severe potential is there for hail and high winds.

With Independence Day around the corner, many will be outside at area lakes. Please have multiple ways of receiving warnings and watch for any lightning to take shelter as these storms move through the area. With the upper level high shifting south and east, we cool things down for the weekend with highs near normal in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday looks mostly dry although I can see a few thunderstorms moving out of eastern Colorado into western Kansas by evening.

Highs will be cut back but start to ramp up next week with temps near and above average.

There looks to be a small littering of storms Monday with on-off chances for storms the rest of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 74 Wind: SW/S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: SW 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman