Starting out mild in the 60s, we will see another sunny and moderately hot day across Kansas.

Highs across the state remain well above normal in the 80s and 90s.

Winds stay strong with some gusts up to 40 possible.

A few storms will bubble up in southwestern Kansas this evening and may produce some gusty winds but severe weather is unlikely.

Lows tonight will drop to the 60s leading to a mild start to Monday.

Highs jump to the upper 80s and low 90s again for Monday afternoon.

Storms in the evening make a little more eastward progress, and this is a sign of changes to come.

A few storms tomorrow evening may become severe across far western Kansas, centered near the Colorado state line.

A storm system in the upper levels of the atmosphere moves our way by Tuesday, which brings storms to areas farther east that have stayed dry over the last several days.

Tuesday night into early Wednesday looks like the most likely time for Wichita to pick up some rain.

More severe storms will be possible on Tuesday, with a Slight Risk covering lots of western Kansas.

This also comes with a much more seasonable air mass behind it, and that drops temperatures to the 70s for the second half of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 68 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 75 Lo: 52 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of rain showers.

Fri: Hi: 76 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 69 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 49 Mostly sunny.