Storm Track 3 forecast: A Fine, Fall weekend finale!

We’ve been tracking a few showers across central and eastern Kansas this evening. It’s all due to an area of low pressure aloft. As the storm system slowly works away from us and we lose day time heating, the activity will weaken and dissipate.

Drier air settles in tonight, so our clouds will clear out from west to east. Lows in the 40s and 50s will be the rule across the state.

Other than a passing cloud or two on Sunday, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and it will be a great Fall afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees are coming our way.

If you’re heading to the final day of River Fest activities, there are no complaints weather wise!

We’ll have nearly perfect fall weather for next week! Highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s are forecast, with no mention of rainfall at all. Temperatures look to trend a little warmer with perhaps a little more wind by next Friday and Saturday.