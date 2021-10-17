Storm Track 3 Forecast: A forecast for fall lovers

We are a little warmer to start our Sunday with temperatures mainly in the low 40s. Winds shift out of the south this morning, allowing for a slight uptick in temperatures today. Expect widespread 70s by the afternoon under abundant sunshine.

This stretch of weather is incredibly quiet. A few extra clouds are possible as we head into Monday, but 70s stay with us to begin the new work week. It will be a touch on the windy side out of the south.

Slim shower chances return overnight Tuesday into early Wednesday morning as a disturbance rolls through southern Kansas. I am not expecting much from this, maybe a few showers and a rumble of thunder or two. Coverage will likely be spotty.

A cold front will be associated with that disturbance early Wednesday. This will drop temperatures late week to the lower and mid 60s. Keep in mind our average high is 70 degrees right now for the Wichita area.

Some new model guidance is hinting at a storm system for next weekend. If they hold together, some rain is possible as we head into Saturday. This is a system to be monitored and I will keep chances low for now.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears