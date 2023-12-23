Moisture is on the increase in Kansas today, evidenced by the fog we’ve got this morning! A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 this morning, so allow some extra time to drive carefully if you’re out and about.

The fog shouldn’t last as long this morning as winds will increase from the south, which will help to mix the low level moisture out faster. Despite that, clouds will be increasing higher up in the atmosphere, and we spend most of our day without sunshine.

Temperatures stay unseasonably mild in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Our next storm system is crossing the Rockies this morning and will begin to affect western Kansas toward midday as showers begin to develop.

These will increase in coverage through the day as they spread to the north and east. Some embedded thunderstorms will be possible overnight as some modest instability develops, but no severe weather is expected.

Colder air begins to spill into northwest Kansas around this time, where precipitation begins to change over to snow.

Lows tonight will be cold out west but unusually mild ahead of the cold front.

The bulk of the rain moves east by late morning Sunday, but we will be stuck with clouds and spotty showers for much of Christmas Eve. Snow showers begin to spread across western Kansas tomorrow evening as temperatures drop but accumulations will be minimal.

The cold front continues marching across the state and brings winter chill to western Kansas, with central Kansas hovering in the 50s until the front moves through.

A big, powerful low pressure system develops to our north and east and slows way down by Christmas Day, which will keep the cold air and some moisture flowing.

Temperatures may be cold enough for snow to develop, but due to the low’s track most of the moisture will remain north of I-70. Snow showers will be possible through the day on Christmas, especially for northern Kansas, but travel impacts are expected to be limited in our area. Nebraska may see a healthy amount of snow so out of state travel may be impacted.

This all should start to wrap up by Tuesday but the northwest winds will keep blowing, and that keeps much of the final week of 2023 chilly with near or even slightly below average temperatures.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain. Hi: 61 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% of rain and thunderstorms. Lo: 53 Wind: S/SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain. Hi: 59 Wind: SE/NW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 39 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 39 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy.