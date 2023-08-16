Say “hello” to the heat because it is coming back! Overnight a front will track from north to south, switching our winds out of the north Thursday. This will do little to lower our temps as highs will warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s from one side of the state line to the other. Winds will also briefly increase with this frontal passage. Unfortunately, it is coming through dry with no hints of any showers nor thunderstorms.

High temperatures keep going up the rest of the week and into the weekend.

We will feel the burn of the triple digits across most of the state by Saturday.

The humidity will also increase especially farther east. This will enable the heat index to climb over 105 degrees making it dangerous.

This heat dome persists into much of next week.

The pattern starts to break for areas of northern Kansas by late next week. This will increase rain and storm chances for some, not all, to end August.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 67 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 94 Wind: S/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 63 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 95 Lo: 72 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 102 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman