Storm Track 3 Forecast: A hefty cold front brings chilly changes

Winds remain out of the south/southwest early in the day, allow for that warm air to funnel in yet again for our Tuesday. This will be our last warm day as highs climb to the 70s and lower 80s by this afternoon. A few record highs could be broken again today, mainly out west.

As we head through the afternoon, wind gusts could pick up between 25 and 30 mph ahead of an approaching cold front. This will be mainly across south central, central and eastern Kansas.

The cold front begins to move into the northwestern portion of the state as we head into the evening hours. This will allow winds to switch to the north and begin to funnel some cooler air in. As it moves through the state into late Tuesday night, we could see some strong gusts upwards of 30 to 40 mph, just out of the north this time.

As it clears the state overnight, those in northwest Kansas will be left much cooler than the southern portion of the state. Expect a range in lows from the upper 20s to near 50.

This cold front will be starved for moisture, so we are not expecting much in the form of precipitation. A few sprinkles are possible, but this should be confined to far northwest Kansas and far southeast Kansas.

Temperatures plummet as we head into Wednesday. Highs will only reach the 50s. For some spots, this will be a 20 to 30 degree swing in just 24 hours. Wow!

Winds will be strong out of the north from 15 to 30 mph on Wednesday. All in all, a blustery and cool day for Kansas.

Highs only stay in the 50s and lower 60s to wrap up the extended forecast. This is around average for this time of year.

-Meteorologist Warren Sears