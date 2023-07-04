We have enjoyed a nice, quiet start to this Independence Day with temperatures warming quickly through the 70s and 80s this morning.

Across all of the region a southerly flow continues through the day with sunshine bringing temperatures surging to several degrees above average, into the middle to upper 90s before the day is done and a few spots flirting with triple digits as well.

The exception will be in northwest Kansas where some storms could already develop towards evening. An isolated late afternoon storm is possible elsewhere.

But, storms loom for the evening and overnight spreading from the north and west then into south central Kansas after midnight. This is a cold front bringing back the potential for strong to severe storms across the region tonight and Wednesday. Storms continue to march east and put a damper on fireworks displays across the northern and western portions of the state this evening.

Those in southcentral Kansas will not see the moisture until after midnight and have the best chances of seeing fireworks displays going off unscathed. An Enhanced Risk for severe weather is in place for northern and western Kansas, as this is where we expect to see winds gusting from 70 to 80 MPH. Large hail will also be a concern, up to golf ball sized at times and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. Be sure to stay weather aware as you enjoy your holiday evening.

While we dry out at times on Wednesday, storms do redevelop by the afternoon and overnight. Most of the activity will stay south of the I-70 corridor. Heavy rain will be possible, as well as all forms of severe weather. A large portion of southern Kansas is under a Slight Risk for Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Stay weather aware, as all forms of severe weather are possible. An unsettled pattern takes hold of the forecast for the rest of the week with daily rainfall chances.

Rain will keep temperatures well below average as we settle into the 80s for the second half of the week before slowly warming back up by the start of next week.

7/4/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Boston:

Wichita:

This afternoon: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 71 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.

Meteorologist Jack Boston