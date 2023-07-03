Starting out our morning with temperatures in the 60s and 70s, temperatures will rise quickly through the day.

By afternoon, highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday with low to mid 90s expected across Kansas.

Western Kansas stays mostly dry this afternoon but a few pop up storms will be possible in central Kansas especially around the Wichita area. Chances of rain are fairly low but you may need to look out for a few storms.

Tonight, temperatures dip down to the 60s and 70s with mostly dry conditions expected, any leftover storms dying out quickly after sunset.

Tomorrow we crank the heat up another notch for the 4th of July!

Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s and the first half of the day will be dry, but that will unfortunately change as we get toward the evening.

A cold front will charge south out of Nebraska in the evening and bring with it a round of strong storms moving from north to south through the evening. Areas along and north of I-70 stand a solid chance of seeing firework displays postponed or rained out as storms move in.

Areas farther south near Wichita may hold the rain off long enough to conclude Independence Day celebrations before the storms arrive.

We may also get a light show from Mother Nature as the storms approach! Storms will be capable of damaging wind gusts and large hail.

The front that triggers those storms will bring some much nicer days in for the latter half of the week. Highs trend below average in the 70s and 80s through Friday!

Daily storm chances will remain in the picture into the late week, primarily at night as storms approach from the west and north. We may see a lull in storm activity on Wednesday and Thursday before another complex looks more likely by the end of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 30% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 70 Wind: S/N 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 87 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.