A front is cruising through the region today allowing winds to shift out of the north/northeast.

With a firm lid on the atmosphere or cap, no showers nor thunderstorms will be triggered with this frontal passage. It has also brought a bit of wildfire smoke from Canada that has given skies a hazy hue today.

Overnight temps will be mild and the sky will clear.

Winds return from the south Friday allowing temps to warm a few more degrees.

The heat dome builds overhead this weekend. We will have a solid stretch of 100 degree days.

The heat wave taking over the Great Plains will be enhanced by the remnants of Hurricane Hilary, which will inject a lot of energy into the jet stream and strengthen the upper level high into early next week.

High pressure systems promote sinking motion and as the air descends, it will heat up further. This will carry over into early next week.

Model guidance is hinting at a tropical system to enter Texas next week and the remnants get carried into the high pressure system’s flow on its perimeter. We will need to watch if this comes to fruition and if the leftovers are driven into Kansas. We will see an overall break from the heat by the latter part of next week as this monster of a high shifts away. This will also open the door for not only a drop in temps, but more chances for moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 63 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 93 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 72 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 103 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 103 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 101 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 98 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman