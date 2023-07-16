Starting our morning with temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, we will see another quick warmup to the 90s by early afternoon.

Skies start out mostly clear, but as the afternoon wears on, clouds will build as storms blossom over northern Kansas.

Storms will have high instability but relatively weak shear to work with, which will limit the degree to which these storms can organize. Still, pulsing storms will be capable of producing large hailstones over golf ball size and sporadic wind gusts over 60 mph.

A Slight Risk covers large portions of Kansas for these storm threats.

Storms will drift southeast and arrive in Wichita this evening.

A few lingering storms may be possible as late as sunrise Monday morning. Lows will be mild in the 60s and 70s.

Storm chances will take a break as we get into the week, with temperatures soaring into the middle to upper 90s Monday afternoon.

Triple digit heat looks likely on Tuesday, but thankfully we will not be settling in with it as somewhat cooler weather comes back later in the week. More chances of storms will keep us cooler as we head toward next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 92 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 95 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 73 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 75 Mostly sunny, windy.

Wed: Hi: 96 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 94 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.