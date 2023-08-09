Overnight storms dumped a hefty deluge across Kansas with several reports of over 3 inches of rainfall!

Now that the rain is done, we are left with skies slowly clearing and temperatures staying a little more mild. Highs today will be in the 80s across Kansas.

No more storms are expected this afternoon but it wont be long before we are looking at more storms down the road. Lows tonight will be cool in the 50s and 60s.

Warming back up a bit tomorrow with highs into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A few stray storms may form out west tomorrow evening.

Another upper level storm system is on track for the weekend, and will bring renewed storm chances by Sunday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: E/N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.