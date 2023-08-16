Temperatures are beginning to rise a bit as we lose the cool north winds of the past two days. Highs today will push into the 90s across Kansas but still keep near or slightly above normal.

Humidity will stay fairly low, so our heat index will not differ too much from the air temperatures.

Tonight, temperatures drop down to the mid 60s. It will be another calm, mild night.

The heat increases a little more tomorrow as we climb above normal. A weak cold front will attempt to slow the warming trend down, but in the end it will do little besides change our winds around to the northeast.

Toward the weekend, the heat dome will come back with a vengeance. The center of high pressure will move directly over Kansas, which will bring us much more heat with highs rising to the triple digits.

Unfortunately, this will not be going anywhere fast, and we are likely to stay hot and dry for a week or more.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 91 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 66 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 94 Wind: S/NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 97 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 100 Lo: 73 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Mostly sunny.