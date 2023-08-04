Another hot one coming up, but with less intense heat than the previous few days. Highs should stay near or below the 100 degree mark this afternoon.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue until 9 this evening.

Storms fire up out west this afternoon and make their way east into the overnight. Another round of nocturnal storms crosses the state into Saturday morning.

Some storms may be strong to severe, with a Slight Risk in effect for far northwest Kansas.

Storms may arrive in the Wichita area closer to sunrise tomorrow morning.

Temperatures finally cool down to near and below average this weekend, with another round of severe storms likely Saturday evening.

We keep storms coming especially at night this coming week with cooler air settling in. Temperatures will be below normal by early next week!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 98 Wind: N/SW 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 72 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 94 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 69 Wind: SE/NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 86 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.