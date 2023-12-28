Very cold to start out this morning in Kansas, and those temperatures are going to be slow to warm as northwest winds keep bringing that wintry chill. Starting out in the 20s, we rise to the upper 30s by afternoon.

Highs across the state remain cold with mainly 30s for afternoon highs.

While the main storm system has migrated much farther east, there is still a little bit of energy left in its wake that will try to squeeze out a few more flurries and light snow showers through the afternoon.

An additional dusting of snow will be possible for some, but we will likely not have much impactful accumulation from these. A few slick spots will be possible, so drive carefully!

The snow ends by tonight and we settle in for another cold one in the teens and 20s for overnight lows.

Turning the corner a bit tomorrow as sunshine becomes more prevalent, but winds stay from the northwest and that leads us to a day near normal for late December. Highs generally in the 40s, a bit colder where snowpack remains in northwest Kansas.

A bit of warming carries us into the final weekend of 2023.

Another storm system swings in over the weekend, with the next cold front arriving on New Year’s Eve. This front will not have moisture to work with, so we stay dry to close out 2023. Chilly and breezy conditions expected for New Year’s Eve, so you’ll need the coats for New Year celebrations.

The upper level pattern stays quiet for Kansas into the first week of 2024, with temperatures staying chilly and near average. No significant chances of moisture are on the horizon at least for the next 7 days.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of snow. Hi: 39 Wind: NW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 26 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy to mostly clear, breezy Hi: 45 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Lo: 26 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 26 Mostly sunny.

Sun: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 37 Lo: 22 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 44 Lo: 24 Mostly sunny, breezy.