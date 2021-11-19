Storm Track 3 Forecast: A mild start to the weekend before a cold front resets temperatures Sunday

Winds turned blustery once again for parts of the Sunflower State today. Across portions of central Kansas, winds gusted between 45 and 50 MPH.

The wind will subside in some parts of the state, but remaining breezy at times across central Kansas this evening.

Lows drop to the 30s for most of the region tonight.

Sunshine and clouds return Saturday as our next cold front approaches the region. Temperatures continue to remain above average for this time of year Saturday afternoon. Expect daytime highs to return to the 50s and 60s.

A cold front approaches from the northwest Saturday evening. Moisture returns will be limited ahead of this front and the vast majority will stay dry.

We cannot rule out a stray sprinkle in southwestern Nebraska or western Kansas as this system enters the region, but there will be quite a bit of dry air to overcome closer to the surface if those showers are to make it to the ground before evaporating.

The front passes to the south Sunday clearing clouds west to east and knocking temperatures into the 50s for daytime highs to wrap up the weekend.

We will be on a temperature roller coaster between the 50s and 60s as we approach the Thanksgiving holiday.

Winds turn gusty Tuesday as we wait for our next storm system rolls through. Another cold front takes shape Wednesday to push in some cooler temperatures by Thanksgiving Day.

There may be a bit more moisture to work with across portions of southeastern Kansas as our pattern remains unsettled as we wrap up next week. We will continue to monitor trends through the weekend. With a more active pattern in place, expect a chilly Thanksgiving Day with colder temperatures carrying us into any Black Friday shopping plans.

— Meteorologist Erika Paige