Bitterly cold to start off our Saturday, but today will end up as a pretty nice day outside by the time we hit the afternoon.

Temperatures will be 5 to 10 degrees above average, with 40s to 50s across the state.

Winds will also be on the light side, which will make it feel even better out in the sun! After dark tonight, a cold front begins to slide into northern Kansas and this will bring an end to the brief warmup we’ve seen over the last couple of days.

With north breezes and an increase in cloud cover, temperatures tomorrow will tumble to the 30s. New Year’s Eve will be quite chilly across Kansas.

For New Years Eve festivities, temperatures will be falling down into the low 30s and upper 20s. If you are planning to get outside and watch firework shows, it will be cold outside so be sure to bundle up!

Starting off the new year, things will be pretty quiet. Temperatures hover near normal for much of the coming week.

The upper level pattern will remain quite active in the near future, with several storm systems passing overhead in the next week.

Unfortunately for us, these will be starved of moisture and generally moving too far south for us to have much chance of any precipitation.

The next week will keep us mostly dry across the state, which is not the best news when we are still not done with the drought.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 53 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 27 Wind: W/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 38 Wind: N 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 20 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 39 Lo: 23 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 42 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 43 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.