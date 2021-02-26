Storm Track 3 Forecast: A milder turn and slim moisture chances

There’s some rain nearby that will try to skim the southeast corner of the area. This part of the area will also have more clouds than everyone else. From the Wichita Metro and east, a few sprinkles or mist can’t be ruled out but most of us will stay dry. Counties like Chautauqua, Elk, and Greenwood counties will have the best chance of any moisture.

After a freezing start this morning, highs rebound nicely into the 50s.

As any rain tracks to the east after sundown we’ll lose some of the cloud cover too. Lows will fall into the 20s and 30s.

Saturday will be even warmer in the 60s but a cold front will erase some of that warmth by the end of the weekend. Highs will still be close to average though.

The front will come through late Saturday and could spark a rain shower between Central and Eastern Kansas. However, most of us will once again miss out on any moisture.

This trend of getting skimmed by moisture will continue Sunday through Tuesday as systems mainly track to our south and east.

So far, it’s looking like a better chance of rain will develop Thursday into Friday. There’s still time for things to change so stay tuned. Overall, February will be out like a lamb and March will come in the same way with highs in the 50s to 60s.