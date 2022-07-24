A boundary is positioned over the state today. Those behind it enjoying milder air with a northerly wind component. Those ahead of it, baking as temperatures quickly rise well above average through the 90s heading beyond the century mark where heat advisories are in place.

Our days being this hot will be limited this week due to this front. This evening, a random shower or storm is possible over central and eastern Kansas. A more substantial complex of heavy rain and thunder will depart Colorado and embark on western Kansas.

Sherman, Wallace, and Greeley counties are under a Flood Watch from 6 PM MDT Sunday through 6 AM MDT Monday. Flash flooding may occur with rainfall amounts of an inch or higher likely.

A few storms may be capable of damaging winds and hail with a Marginal Risk outlined out west. Scattered storms will continue overnight and favor areas farther north.

Monday any activity will wind down early, but there will be another surge of scattered showers and storms to the north heading into Monday evening. Anything farther south will be isolated.

The front looks aggressive with pushing farther south allowing most to enjoy some heat relief with highs backing off into the 80s and 90s. Hottest temps in the upper 90s with isolated 100s will be near and south of the Kansas/Oklahoma state line.

Tuesday hottest temps will be near and south of Highway 50 where 90s and some 100s will be common. Temperatures will depend on the placement of the front and how much to the north/south it shifts. Tuesday’s rain chance looks isolated north and west.

Rain chances will remain the rest of the workweek, but different areas will be impacted at different times with a higher concentration across the southern half of our viewing area into next weekend.

We have a much stronger front on the horizon late in the work week and may reset temps briefly to the 70s and 80s for highs into the start of next weekend. It is good to see this hot weather pattern breakdown for now and the door open to more chances for rain which we desperately need.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE/NE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 98 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 75 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 101 Lo: 74 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 93 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 89 Lo: 68 Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of a shower or storm.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 66 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of a shower or storm.

Sat: Hi: 86 Lo: 70 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Sun: Hi: 88 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy, windy.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman