Skies have cleared out across Kansas and we will be taking a break from rain chances for a few days. Today will see plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures warming up to the mid 70s across much of Kansas.

Winds will be a bit gusty across western Kansas but generally stay under control.

In areas of north-central Kansas that didn’t see as much rainfall this week, fire weather warnings are in effect this afternoon and evening.

Tonight, temperatures cool down to the 30s and 40s, but frost is not looking especially likely.

A secondary push of cooler air arrives overnight and will bring highs for Saturday down a peg, with mostly upper 60s across the area with continuing northwesterly winds.

The stretch of pleasant weather continues into early portions of the week as we remain under northwest flow aloft, which keeps the cool and dry air coming. This will start to change by midweek as an upper level ridge moves overhead and starts us on a warming trend, reaching the 80s statewide by Wednesday. This ridge will also allow moisture to start building northward from the Gulf, increasing cloudcover and eventually storm chances.

A few disturbances are expected to move past later in the week, and these may be able to tap into some of the instability and moisture that we expect to have in place by Wednesday or Thursday.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible, some of which may be on the strong to severe side. However, one limiting factor will be the lack of strong wind shear, which should help to keep the storm threat from becoming well organized. We can definitely use more rainfall.

4/29/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 74 Wind: NW 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 43 Wind: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 68 Wind: N 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 39 Wind: N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 73 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 79 Lo: 59 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 79 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 50 Mostly sunny, breezy.