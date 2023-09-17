Starting the morning with temperatures in the 50s, we will warm up nicely into the middle 80s by afternoon.

Sunshine across the state will lead to a comfortably warm afternoon with highs near average statewide. Rain is not expected anywhere in Kansas for Sunday.

Tonight we will see temperatures cooling off to the 50s again with winds staying light.

Tomorrow will be a bit warmer, pushing temperatures into the upper 80s.

Storm chances will return late Monday as a weak upper level system passes by.

Moisture will be a bit lacking but there will be enough to get some storms to develop Monday evening.

Those move east through the night with better chances of storms in Wichita overnight into Tuesday morning.

More storms may be in the cards Tuesday, some of which may be strong to severe.

We mostly dry out for Wednesday. Out west, a stronger storm system will set up shop in the intermountain west this week.

As this system eventually shifts in our direction, it will bring the potential of more rounds of storms later in the week and next weekend.

The exact manner in which this system approaches Kansas will be very crucial to determining the magnitude of the rainfall we may see, in addition to whether or not severe weather might be a possibility. At the very least, rain and storms are looking more likely toward the end of the week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 84 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 84 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.