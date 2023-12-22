After a rainy night, conditions are expected to improve quickly around sunrise as the rain exits to the east. There may be some lingering showers through midday for anyone traveling on the turnpike.

More sunshine builds in and temperatures are expected to stay far above average today with highs in the 50s and even low 60s! This is going to be some truly excellent outdoor weather, make sure you spend a little time outside this afternoon!

Tonight, clouds begin to increase again and overnight lows will be unseasonably mild in the 30s and 40s.

The clouds continue increasing tomorrow and we may end the day gray. Still, enough sunlight makes it through early and leads to another mild day with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Tomorrow evening, rain develops especially for southwest Kansas as our next system approaches. With unusually warm and moist air in place ahead of this, we may see some instability develop and that could lead to some rumbles of thunder as rain spreads across the area Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rain could be on the heavy side at times, with many picking up over half an inch.

The larger system responsible for the rain will slow down as it slides to the east, and as it does so, colder air wraps around onto the back side. A sharp cooldown is on the way for Christmas Day!

With the cold air moving in, it may interact with some moisture wrapping around the low pressure center to our east. This could lead to the potential for snow, especially later in the day on Christmas.

Better chances of snow will be found farther north and east where air will be colder and moisture more abundant. A rain/snow mix may be possible in Wichita, but accumulations may be tough to come by especially with relatively warm ground temperatures.

Travel disruptions are a possibility especially for the day after Christmas.

Next week, chillier air hangs around and keeps temps closer to where they should be for this time of the year with highs mainly in the 40s.Mostly dry and chilly conditions persist through the end of the year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain. Hi: 60 Wind: S/W 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lo: 45 Wind: W/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain. Hi: 61 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 90% of rain and thunderstorms. Lo: 45 Wind: SE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 70% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 38 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 39 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 43 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 44 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.