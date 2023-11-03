We are settling in for a stretch of gorgeous fall weather that will carry us through the weekend! Light winds and partly cloudy skies overnight with chilly morning lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

A bit more high cloud cover will be in place tomorrow as a weak disturbance passes to our north. Scattered showers in Nebraska may flirt with the northern edge of the KSN viewing area, but little to no moisture is expected on the Kansas side of the state line tomorrow.

Tomorrow’s highs will be a few degrees cooler on account of the cloud cover and northeast winds for part of the day, but still expect excellent outdoor conditions through the weekend.

Temperatures will continue to stay in the 60s but a few more weak fronts will whittle away at temperatures a bit, returning to near or slightly below average temps by the second half of the upcoming work week.

No major opportunities for rainfall appear in the next seven days, but indications are that our next system that may bring a chance for rain will arrive in about nine days as the pattern becomes more active toward the middle of the month.

This may lead to our next chance of showers and storms by next weekend, although it is still too early to determine the specifics of how this system plays out.

For the time being, quiet and pleasant fall weather will be here to stay!

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 43 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 67 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 47 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 73 Lo: 46 Partly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 72 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 66 Lo: 39 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 59 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 58 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy.