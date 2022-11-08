Any sign of the hit or miss showers tracking through central and eastern Kansas will be history by the time polls close early this evening. Clouds will stay in place overnight trapping in much of the warmth as winds remain gusty.

Elevated to critical fire danger levels will brush up against the Kansas/Colorado state line Wednesday as we await a game changing cold front later this week.

With an abundance of cloud cover Wednesday, temps will be kept from reaching their full warm potential ahead of the cold front. It will still be the mildest day over the next week.

Winds will gust from 35-45 MPH. High Wind Watches are in place for western Kansas through 7 PM CST Wednesday.

The cold front enters the northwest Wednesday night and will race across Kansas early on Thursday. There will be a weak line of rain and storms.

Better chances for strong to severe storms align East of the KSN viewing area. It is about timing and our chances will be too early in the day and will be gone in the blink of an eye.

Rainfall amounts look light for those who win the rain lottery from a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Western Kansas misses out yet again and the moisture will be wicked away so quickly we will not have a chance to see snow even for our northwest counties.

Temperatures will crash on Thursday from west to east with high temps witnessed in the morning. Grab the heavier coat with these falling temps and brisk winds. Nature will not let it go for some time.

The cold blast coming will be hard to break away from. Highs over the weekend, as sunshine returns, will be crisp mainly in the 40s. Lows will be downright bitter in the teens and twenties.

There is another quick moving disturbance early next week that will swing through the Plains late Monday into Tuesday. If moisture can come to fruition, it would be fast, light and in the form of rain and snow. We may not chisel away from this repeated chill of below average highs until Thanksgiving week as high pressure builds in from the southwest.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 62 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 75 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: S 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 65 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 43 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 44 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy.

Tue: Hi: 44 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.

–Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman