Rain continues across Kansas into the afternoon especially across central and eastern Kansas.

Additional scattered showers remain a possibility through the day as we keep our moisture supply in place with the main storm system hovering to the west.

An Areal Flood Watch runs through 7pm for areas along the Kansas Turnpike where multiple inches of rain have already fallen.

The rain will gradually taper off from west to east but additional scattered showers will hang around through the night especially along and east of the turnpike.

Highs today will be mild in the 70s with 50s and 60s behind a stalled front to the northwest.

Late this week, a stronger front blasts in and brings some quite chilly air in. Wintry precipitation may be a possibility as another disturbance moves through Saturday into Sunday, with chances of this highest to the north and west.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 73 Wind: S 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 77 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 53 Wind: S/N 15-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 64 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sat: Hi: 50 Lo: 33 Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 42 Lo: 28 Cloudy, windy. 40% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 46 Lo: 29 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Mostly sunny, breezy.