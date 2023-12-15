Rain continues across much of Kansas today, so make sure you take your umbrellas with you!

As this storm system slowly trudges to the east, it will continue to produce widespread light to moderate rain across the state.

Rainfall totals for this system are quite healthy with many picking up half an inch to an inch of water out of the deal as of 5:00 this morning.

There has been some snow in far west Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle, but temperatures generally came in just a degree or two warmer and kept most of what came down as rain. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for parts of southwest Kansas until noon for the possibility of additional snowfall.

Highs today will be chilly with little to no sunshine expected with the exception of northwest Kansas, where things dry out first.

Overnight, the rain pushes east and clouds start to break up.

Lows tonight will be cold in the 20s and 30s.

Northwest winds in the wake of today’s storm system keep things on the chilly side tomorrow with highs in the 40s despite plenty of sunshine.

Upper level high pressure takes over this week and that lets us settle in for some pleasant December weather for a few days. Temperatures drop a bit on Monday as a weak, dry front passes through but generally we stay above average for the coming week.

Our next opportunity for moisture comes for the Christmas weekend. Temperatures will be warm enough to keep this as a mainly rain event across Kansas, but we cannot rule out the possibility of some snowflakes mixing in for northern Kansas if precipitation occurs at night.

In general, it will be too warm for a white Christmas in Kansas this year.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Cloudy. 90% chance of rain. Hi: 46 Wind: E/NW 5-15

Tonight: Cloudy to mostly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 35 Wind: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 48 Wind: NW 10-20

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 29 Wind: NW/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 49 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 51 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 37 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 55 Lo: 38 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.