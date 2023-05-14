A rainy Mother’s Day is on the way, with showers ongoing in western Kansas this morning and more waves of showers poised to move in from the south through the day.

A more solid, soaking rain will maintain in southwest Kansas with more spotty but at times heavier rain in central portions of the state. Some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds are possible but storms should behave themselves today. There will be some dry times so you might still be able to sneak in some of your outdoor plans today, but keep the umbrellas handy.

With all the rain around, skies will stay overcast and temperatures will stay cooler with 60s to the west and 70s for Wichita.

Lows tonight will be cool in the 50s and 60s, not falling much from the daytime temperatures with the clouds hanging tough.

The wave of particularly humid air that is giving us all this rain activity today will start to pull east tonight and that will gradually taper the rain off from west to east. Showers will linger in central Kansas into the first half of Monday before we slowly dry things out. A few peeks of sun will be possible for the second half of the day.

Highs tomorrow come down a few more degrees with 60s and low 70s across the state.

The rain takes a break Tuesday, and we start to warm back up. It may get a little muggy at times in the afternoon Tuesday and into Wednesday. We are not done with potential shower and storm activity for the week. An upper level storm system will pass by to the east on Thursday, which will push a cold front into Kansas, which will bring renewed storm chances to the region.

These storms will develop in a moderately unstable environment and may pose some severe risk primarily for hail and wind. It is the peak of severe weather season, so we will be monitoring the threat closely as more details become clear.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Overcast. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: NE 5-15

Tonight: Overcast. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 61 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Overcast to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 70 Wind: N 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 56 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Tue: Hi: 75 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 75 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 76 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 79 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.