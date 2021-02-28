Storm Track 3 Forecast: A series of sunny days and warming temperatures

Similar to yesterday, we are mild to start the morning while those to the west are cold into the 20s. This is thanks to increased dew point and cloud cover left over from yesterday’s cold front that kept our eastern counties insulated overnight.

As this front moves further to the east, more sunshine will fill the skies this afternoon. Highs are about or right below average in the upper 40s and 50s.

A northerly breeze will result in cooler temperatures than yesterday. Wind will still be breezy with gusts over 25 mph at times. Factor in the very dry air and grass fires are not out of the question again today.

A system Monday night into Tuesday will track farther to the south in Oklahoma and will only bring small impacts to southern Kansas.

Temperatures climb out of the 50s and into the 60s by the middle of the work week.

By Thursday we will watch for the next system that will have more impressive moisture in the form of rain showers. Temperatures will stay above average to end the week.