Storm Track 3 Forecast: A storm or two lingers Monday, steamy stretch continues this week

Some lingering showers and storms will be around this morning and could survive all the way through midday. They are moving at a crawl to the east. While points south will mainly be impacted, a storm could try to bubble up closer to the I-70 corridor.

We will have to watch out for some afternoon pop-ups. Severe weather is not expected but any stronger storms could generate heavy rainfall which could lead to localized flooding because storms will not be moving much.

Partly cloudy skies and rain-cooled air will keep highs seasonably warm in the low 90s. This will likely be the coolest day of the week so temperatures actually will not be too bad.

After sundown, the chance of a shower or storm will be confined to the southwest. Most of us will experience a quiet night with clearing skies and lows in the 60s and 70s.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect tomorrow. For now, it only includes a handful of our northernmost counties but the humidity will make the heat feel oppressive.

Highs jump into the upper 90s tomorrow and more highs in the triple digits will follow the rest of the week. Heat indices could get as high as 105.

There will not be much rain to help cool us down. There will be another chance for an afternoon pop-up shower or storm to the southwest Tuesday, then we will have to wait at least until the weekend.

Another boundary dips south and wobbles over the region. This could spark a shower or storm this weekend. Chances are not looking too great so far but this is worth monitoring.