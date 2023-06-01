Showers and thunderstorms continue across central Kansas this morning, bringing healthy rain to areas that have been parched for quite some time.

Storms will continue off and on this afternoon, but rain chances will remain through the afternoon. A second wave of storms is expected a bit farther west into the evening, but it may still bring additional rain to the Wichita area.

Highs today will be warm in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain tapers off tonight, but we are far from done, as another wave of storms is expected to develop tomorrow and bring more good rain to the Sunflower State.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly:

Sat: Hi: 80 Lo: 62 Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

–Meteorologist Jack Maney