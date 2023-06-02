More unsettled weather is on tap before the weekend gets going.

We will see a general uptick in scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening where a few will be strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail mainly west of I-135.

Storms will stick around overnight, more miss than hit. Lightning will be a hazard along with torrential rainfall. Isolated flooding will need to be monitored.

Another batch of scattered showers and thunderstorms will form Saturday. Chances for severe storms are low but heavy rainfall will be likely in our moisture-charged atmosphere.

Temperatures will be warm and humid. Highs will be warmest farther east with more reasonable temps out west. With dew points in the 60s, the air will be muggy in portions of Kansas.

Storms look to wane over much of the area Saturday night but flare up again Sunday. Not seeing as much activity but anybody who wins the rain lottery could gain a healthy dosage of moisture.

Storms will be around at times next week. We will need to watch small-scale features as this will determine who gains the rain and who misses out. The pattern will be repeated but more will miss out than gain moisture next week.

Temps turn up with the heat heading for highs in the middle 80s. A few 90s will be witnessed especially farther east.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman:

Wichita:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 70% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: NE/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE/NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 87 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 88 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 88 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

-Chief Meteorologist Lisa Teachman