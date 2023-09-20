A couple of spotty showers held on through the night, but we’re starting our Wednesday mostly dry and cool across central and western Kansas.

Today is going to be an agreeable day with a nice mix of clouds and sun and moderately warm temperatures in the mid-80s.

There is a slight chance of a few additional pop up storms this evening, but most of the area should stay today.

Temperatures fall down to the 50s and 60s tonight.

Winds from the southeast will transport a bit more moisture into the area tomorrow and will make things a bit more humid. Highs tomorrow stay steady in the lower to middle 80s.

Our next storm system begins to affect Kansas tomorrow afternoon. Instability will increase and with the humidity present, storm chances will begin to go up. Scattered thunderstorms will develop in western Kansas tomorrow.

Some of these storms may be strong to severe, but widespread severe weather will not be a major concern.

The next storm system is going to be a strong one, more of the style we usually see in the spring. With strong winds aloft and the moisture we have present, the possibility of severe weather will remain for the end of the week.

Another round of storms is possible on Friday, this time focused more on north-central Kansas. Severe storms will again be possible.

Saturday also holds the chance of severe storms, this time even farther south and east toward Wichita.

Things will settle down a bit more towards the beginning of next week. Temperatures are expected to hold steady near or slightly above normal for the next seven days, mainly in the upper 70s to low 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 83 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 84 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 80 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 83 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 82 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy.