Starting the day off cool, we will see temperatures rise well above normal by afternoon.

Highs will be a touch cooler today than yesterday with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. A weak cold front slides into Kansas bringing northeast winds and a few high clouds.

Tonight, temperatures cool off to the 40s with skies becoming a bit more cloud filled by morning.

A warm front lifts across Kansas tomorrow as winds turn around to the southeast. A few sprinkles and showers will be possible especially to the north of I-70, but no substantial rainfall is expected.

Highs tomorrow stay warmer than average in the 70s and 80s for Sunday.

Humidity keeps increasing into the week with south winds staying steady through Monday as our next storm system moves in our direction.

Combining rich moisture from the Gulf with Pacific moisture courtesy of the remnants of Hurricane Norma, we will have a saturated air mass in place by Tuesday. This will lead to the development of a widespread wave of rainfall across the southern Plains especially Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Locations farther south and east will see the highest likelihood of rainfall, some of which could be heavy. Rainfall amounts over an inch will be common, with some 2″ totals possible.

This system will bring a substantially colder air mass in and drops temperatures near and below normal toward the end of the coming week. A follow-up system may bring the potential for more precipitation and colder temperatures by next weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 83 Wind: NE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 48 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers. Hi: 82 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 62 Wind: SE 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 59 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 59 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 55 Cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 49 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.

Sat: Hi: 57 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of showers.