Storm chances are on the increase as we head into the latter half of our week. Winds today will switch around to the south and bring in moisture, which could result in a few thunderstorms over western and southwestern Kansas today.

A few of these storms may be on the strong to severe side capable of large hail and damaging winds, though they may struggle to form today and rain chances are only about 20% today.

Highs will be warm today in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, any leftover storms will track to the east with a few lingering showers around Thursday morning. The better chance of showers will arrive in the afternoon, with a widespread wave of showers and thunderstorms expected across much of Kansas.

Some of these will be strong to severe, again with primarily a wind and hail threat but a tornado or two is not totally out of the question.

Stray storms remain possible through much of the rest of the week, with highs warming into the 80s. Better odds of storms appear likely to come Sunday and Tuesday.

5/3/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 75 Wind: N/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 54 Wind: SE 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 78 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 59 Wind: SE 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 88 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 85 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 84 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 85 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.