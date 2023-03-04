A beautiful day is on tap for your Saturday all across the Sunflower State! After a few morning clouds and sprinkles, skies will clear and give way to bright sunshine all afternoon. This will see our temperatures reach the 50s before noon and the low 60s for the high in Wichita today.

A bit cooler to the northwest, but sunshine should help compensate for that and light winds won’t be much of a bother.

Winds switch around to the south and become more breezy overnight, and Sunday will be a windy but warm, springlike day. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s, with some mid-70s possible especially south.

Southwesterly winds will transport in some bone dry air from the high plains, and areas west of Dodge City can expect high fire danger tomorrow afternoon. A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for southwestern Kansas, with Fire Weather Warnings already issued for the Panhandles and southeast Colorado.

Cooler air will filter into northwestern Kansas first Monday, with a front slowly dragging its way across the area throughout the day. This front will bring cooler highs in the 50s and 60s for Monday, and colder air will continue to build in through Tuesday and returns highs below normal for the remainder of the week.

In addition to the colder temperatures, moisture will come into the picture by Wednesday, and it looks like a stretch of wet days is coming up with multiple waves of precipitation likely Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday! Snow will be possible in some locations if temperatures can get cold enough, with the highest likelihood of snowfall over northwestern Kansas.

The rest of the state sees a more conditional chance of rain and snow mix. Widespread totals of an inch of rain look possible, with locally higher amounts possible! This system is the opening shot of what looks like an extended return to winter-like weather, as long range outlooks continue to highlight well below normal temperatures for areas east of the Rockies.

3/4/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly Sunny. Hi: 61 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 41 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 74 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly Cloudy, breezy. Lo: 43 Wind: S/NW 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 46 Lo: 37 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 46 Lo: 30 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Thu: Hi: 42 Lo: 25 Cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain and snow.

Fri: Hi: 41 Lo: 23 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of rain and snow.

Sat: Hi: 47 Lo: 32 Mostly Cloudy. 20% chance of rain.