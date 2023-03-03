As low pressure pulls to our east today, skies are clearing and precipitation is just about done for the Wichita metro. Abundant sunshine is expected across most of the area today, with a cool breeze from the northwest at 10 to 25 mph. Highs reach above average, in the upper 50s around Wichita and low 60s southwest.

A weak disturbance will move through northwestern Kansas tonight and may bring an additional shot of meager precipitation potential in the form of some sprinkles or snow flurries, but meaningful accumulations are not looking likely. The precipitation will fizzle out as it moves from west to east through the night, and will be mostly gone by sunrise Saturday.

Highs tomorrow continue to push warmer as a southerly breeze re-establishes, and that will make for the first of a stretch of very nice, springlike days through the weekend!

South winds get stronger on Sunday, which will lead to some elevated fire danger especially out west where humidity will be lower. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for western portions of the KSN viewing area for Sunday. Despite a stronger wind, highs are expected to reach the 70s in many areas!

Monday will be another warm one for Wichita, but winds of change will begin to blow as a cold front advances into the area, giving us a cooldown statewide by Tuesday. This will be the beginning of what looks like a colder stretch of days. Outlooks continue to favor below-normal temperatures in the long term toward the middle of March, so it looks like winter is not ready to give it up just yet!

3/3/23 KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Jack Maney:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 58 Wind: NW 10-25

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 35 Wind: S/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Hi: 61 Wind: S/SE 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 42 Wind: SE 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 73 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 53 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 50 Lo: 30 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 45 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 45 Lo: 26 Partly cloudy.

